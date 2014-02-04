26-year-old Poplar Bluff man killed in car crash

The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old man was killed in crash Tuesday afternoon near Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. on Business US 67, 150 feet south of County Road 468.

Troopers say Joshua A. Anderson, 26, of Poplar Bluff, crossed the road's centerline into the path of another car. The two cars then collided head on.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others received serious injuries.

Brittany Moore, 22, of Poplar Bluff, Megan Hicks, 21, of Neelyville and Ricky Weaver, 26, of Poplar Bluff were all taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment.

There is no word on their condition Tuesday evening.

Troopers say no one was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It's not known if weather was a factor.

