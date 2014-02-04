Winter health myths vs facts - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Winter health myths vs facts

Dr. Zakroff said it's important to wear warm layers from head to toe. Dr. Zakroff said it's important to wear warm layers from head to toe.
As the winter months drag on and you bundle up to go outside, some say a hat is necessary since many think most of your body heat escapes through your head. But according to Dr. Sandra Zakroff with Saint Francis Medical Center, that is fiction. As the winter months drag on and you bundle up to go outside, some say a hat is necessary since many think most of your body heat escapes through your head. But according to Dr. Sandra Zakroff with Saint Francis Medical Center, that is fiction.
Vitamin C helps prevent a cold. This one can actually be fact and fiction, depending on how you look at it. Vitamin C helps prevent a cold. This one can actually be fact and fiction, depending on how you look at it.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - You know the winter health warnings or do you?

As the winter months drag on and you bundle up to go outside, some say a hat is necessary since many think most of your body heat escapes through your head. But according to Dr. Sandra Zakroff with Saint Francis Medical Center, that is fiction.

Zakroff said in the original study, volunteers went outside all bundled up except on their head, so naturally that's where the heat escaped.

"It will escape from wherever you're not covered up," said Zakroff.

Zakroff said it's important to wear warm layers from head to toe.

Another popular health tip: Vitamin C helps prevent a cold. This one can actually be fact and fiction, depending on how you look at it.

Zakroff said if you take Vitamin C year round, on average, it will reduce the number of days you're sick in a year by one day for adults and four days for children.

"And that's if they're taking their vitamin C every day, if you start getting cold symptoms and you start taking vitamin C, didn't make any difference," said Zakroff.

Health experts recommend 75 milligrams for women, and 90 milligrams for men each day to maintain a healthy immune system.

An entire orange is about 70 milligrams.

If you're a smoker, they said you need more than that recommended amount.

You can find Vitamin C in citrus fruits, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and strawberries.

If you're feeling down, many people say you can get winter depression from lack of sunlight.

Zakroff said this is fact. She said one study shows as people were exposed to sunlight, their Serotonin levels went up 8 fold. Serotonin helps regulated our mood.

"The suggestion is on sunny days you try to get outside, for 20-30 minutes, and try to expose yourself to sunlight," said Zakroff.

Zakroff said there are even special lights you can buy to help with winter depression, but said tanning beds are not on the list.

And finally, if you feel like you're always sick in the winter, that's because cold weather can make you sick, right? Nope, that's fiction.

Experts say cold temperatures don't contribute to your illness, instead they say the opposite is true. Cells that fight infection in the body actually increase as you go into the cold.

"The reason people are sick more in the wintertime is because we're all closed in together, children are in school, they're exposed to each other and they bring the germs home to us, so being out in the cold does not make you sick," said Zakroff.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-03-07 18:48:36 GMT
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  • Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-22 19:04:09 GMT
    43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  • 103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly