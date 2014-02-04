Crash involving 2 semi trucks blocked WB I-24 in Johnson County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash involving 2 semi trucks blocked WB I-24 in Johnson County

(Source: cNews)
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Arnold Wyrick)
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

According to Illinois State Police  a crash involving two semi tractor trailers on Interstate 24 blocked traffic for several hours.

It happened around 5 p.m. in Johnson County, Illinois. Lanes opened back up shortly before 8 p.m.

Police say both westbound lanes of I-24 were blocked at milepost 1.

One semi lost control in the westbound lanes between mile post 1 and 2 and rolled over on its side. Another semi hit the first semi.

Arnold Wyrick was on the scene. He says the interstate is very icy.

There is no word on any injuries. Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.

