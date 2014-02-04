Crash involving 2 semi trucks blocked WB I-24 in Johnson County

According to Illinois State Police a crash involving two semi tractor trailers on Interstate 24 blocked traffic for several hours.



It happened around 5 p.m. in Johnson County, Illinois. Lanes opened back up shortly before 8 p.m.



Police say both westbound lanes of I-24 were blocked at milepost 1.

One semi lost control in the westbound lanes between mile post 1 and 2 and rolled over on its side. Another semi hit the first semi.



Arnold Wyrick was on the scene. He says the interstate is very icy.



