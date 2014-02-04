Paducah police looking for man accused of stealing elderly coupl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah police looking for man accused of stealing elderly couple's wallet

(Source: Paducah PD) (Source: Paducah PD)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a female companion who they say stole a wallet left by an elderly couple at Wal-Mart on Tuesday.

An 89-year-old woman told police she and her 90-year-old husband were shopping at the west-end Wal-Mart on Hinkleville Road before the winter weather arrived. The woman said she accidently left her wallet on the check out counter and left the store.

Surveillance photographs show the next customer in line, a man wearing a black t-shirt, who put the wallet in a bag he was carrying.

He and a white female left the store parking lot in a full-size green van.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male, wearing a black t-shirt with a red emblem on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Tipsters also may text their tips to “CRIMES” (274637) by entering “KyTips” followed by their information, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at westkycrimestoppers.info.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

