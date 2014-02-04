New Carbondale mayor sworn in

Donald Monty was sworn in Tuesday morning as the new acting mayor at the Carbondale Civic Center.

It follows Mayor Joel Fritzler's resignation a couple weeks ago. Monty will fill the vacancy for the remainder of his term ending in May 2015.

He talked Tuesday about how the development of the town is much needed and where they stand with progressing downtown development and parking spaces. Monty spoke about the city itself and how they have prided themselves on having a balanced budget and the desire to continue this way.



He also discussed the city's development is also dependent on more jobs.

The new mayor says he is not sure yet if he will enter the mayoral race after this term ends.