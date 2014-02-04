Paducah police want to talk to man about robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah police want to talk to man about robbery

Jonathan Riley (Source: Paducah PD) Jonathan Riley (Source: Paducah PD)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah police are trying to find a man they believe may have information about a robbery last Friday.

Detectives want to talk to Jonathan C. Riley, 22, about the robbery early last Friday morning of Shawna M. Foglesong in the 100 block of North 9th Street.

Smith said Riley is not charged, but is a witness/victim in the case.

Anyone with information about Riley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Tipsters also may text their tips to “CRIMES” (274637) by entering “KyTips” followed by their information, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at westkycrimestoppers.info.

 Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

