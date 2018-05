Slick roads - School closings - Winter weather

Good afternoon to you. It's slick travel for many travelers today as winter weather makes its way through the Heartland.An 18-wheeler jackknifed on Interstate 55 at the 99 mile marker. It reduced traffic for a while. Cape Girardeau police also report several slideoffs. Check out our road conditions story online . Allison Twaits and Todd Tumminia gives us an update on road conditions on Heartland News at Five and Six.Several schools are closed tomorrow. Go to kfvs12.com/schoolclosings or check the rotating banner in our mobile new app. Kadee Brosseau rode the school bus today as Cape schools dismissed early.Several businesses closed early today and events for tonight were canceled. See an unofficial list here Check out road conditions before you head out the door by going to kfvs12.com/roadconditions Bob Reeves tells us when the snow, sleet, and freezing rain will stop and about a chance for more this weekend.Here is the latest current winter storm warning and advisories We've receive hundreds of beautiful pictures from around the Heartland. Check out our February snow slideshow The winter weather spreading across much of Missouri has caused the cancellation of a few afternoon House committee hearings This long winter has cause a salt shortage and steep prices Road crews have battled a dozen significant weather events since winter began and they are only halfway through the season. That makes fatigue a factor , along with the ice and snow. Learn about that on Heartland News at Six.

Wear a hat in the cold, take your vitamin C, and prepare for seasonal depression in the winter...you know the health tips...or do you? Christy Millweard met with a local doctor to find out fact or fiction tonight on Heartland News at Five.



The legalization of marijuana is an idea that is gaining momentum in the United States, but there may be a dark side to pot becoming more commonplace, a new study suggests.Be safe out there!Christy HendricksDigital Content Director