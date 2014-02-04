Cairo students participate in seat belt safety program - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cairo students participate in seat belt safety program

(Source: ISP) (Source: ISP)
ULLIN, IL (KFVS) - The Cairo High School Beta Club’s Teen Safe Pilot Driving Program held an event on January 31 in the Cairo High School Cafeteria about seat belt safety.

The event included local law enforcement personnel and Beta Club members.

Students were able to ask law enforcement questions on the safe use and importance of seat belts. Trooper Michael Usher discussed the seat belt law in Illinois that requires all passengers to wear a seat belt.

Alexander County Coroner Willie Bingham talked with the students about the importance of wearing a seat belt from the coroner’s perspective.

The event was supported by a $2000 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Traffic Safety, Ford Motor Company Fund, and the Allstate Insurance Foundation.

Participating in the Seat Belt Safety forum were: Jasmine Ellis, Tyquesha Cleaves, Lauryn Howard, Romello Orr, Jalaya Whitfield, Destinee Johnson, Faith Diel, Zaria Woodson, R. J. Henderson, Iveana Miller, Bayaan Hollis, Benjamin Diel, Shakaela Jangjirawat, Jordan Holder, China Sutton, and Trooper Michael Usher.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

