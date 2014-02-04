McCracken County football players to commit to play college foot - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken County football players to commit to play college football

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.,  several McCracken County High School football players will be making a commitment to play college football.

There's an assembly at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena to recognize several different teams and athletes, including our football signees.

The following will be signing scholarships:

Evan Sayner - Western Kentucky University

Ethan Flynn - Urbana University (Ohio)

Brandon Fatum - Lindsey Wilson University

Tanner Fiser - Pikeville University

Jordan Troutman - Murray State University

Cole Ousley - will be walking on to play at Western Kentucky University. Adam Pritchard and Nathan King are looking to commit.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

