McCracken County football players to commit to play college football

Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.,several McCracken County High School football players will be making a commitment to play college football.There's an assembly at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena to recognize several different teams and athletes, including our football signees.The following will be signing scholarships:Evan Sayner - Western Kentucky UniversityEthan Flynn - Urbana University (Ohio)Brandon Fatum - Lindsey Wilson UniversityTanner Fiser - Pikeville UniversityJordan Troutman - Murray State UniversityCole Ousley - will be walking on to play at Western Kentucky University. Adam Pritchard and Nathan King are looking to commit.