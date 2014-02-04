Slick road conditions lead to multiple crashes, slideoffs

(KFVS) -
Roads are getting slick as winter weather makes its way across the Heartland. Crashes have been reported. Police are reporting several slideoffs.
Missouri
According to Cape Girardeau Police, Interstate 55 south at 99 mile marker southbound in Cape Girardeau is down to one lane due to 18 wheeler crash. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. No one was injured. Police are shutting down southbound exit ramp 99 in order to get the semi off the road.
Cape Girardeau police shut down North Sprigg and Mt. Auburn around lunch time because drivers had trouble getting up and down the hills. Those roads are back open now. Cape police report one minor injury due to a wreck. There have been a lot of slideoffs around Cape Girardeau.
Poplar Bluff police report a crash on Hwy. 67 south by the Cow Shed (CR468).
Corporal Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the following road conditions as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Butler County: Freezing rain - roads slush covered.
Bollinger County: Roads partially ice covered.
Cape Girardeau County: Roads partially covered ice.
Dunklin County: Mix of rain and sleet - roads ice covered.
Iron County: Mix of snow and sleet - roads mostly covered.
Madison County: Mix of snow and sleet - roads mostly covered.
Mississippi County: Roads are wet.
New Madrid County: Roads are wet to partially snow/ice covered.
Pemiscot County: Roads are wet and slushy.
Ripley County: Roads are slush covered.
Scott County: Roads are wet to partially covered.
Stoddard County: Roads are wet and slush covered.
Wayne County: Mix of sleet and freezing rain - roads mostly snow and ice covered.
Illinois
A Semi crashed on I-57 northbound in Jackson County near Carbondale. As anyone would be, the semi's driver was shaken up.
"As a truck pulled out in front of me," said James Dees, a truck driver . "And, I started puttin' on brakes, there was a car in front of him just wasn't moving-he had to dodge out like that. And I had to touch my brakes, and when I did mine went into a skid-and all I could do is say God help me, God help me."
According to Illinois State Police there is a crash involving two truck tractors with semi-trailers. It happened around 5 p.m. in Johnson County, Illinois.
Police say both lanes of the interstate are blocked. I-24 westbound will be closed at milepost 1 until around 7 p.m.
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 19 is warning drivers to take the necessary precautions before getting behind the wheel.
As of 6 p.m., all U.S. and State Routes in District 13 are reported to be 100 percent snow covered. Many of these routes have snow continuing to drift back across the travel lanes even after the snow plows have been through. With the approach of darkness, drifts will be hard to see and blowing snow can lead to white out conditions making it impossible to see the roadway.
Listed below are a few safety tips drivers should keep in mind during winter weather:
- Plan ahead and check the forecast - Determine if the trip is necessary during inclement weather.
- Don't crowd the plow – remember, a snowplow operator's field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.
- Watch out for black ice – roads that appear clear may be treacherous.
- Take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and shady areas – all are prone to black ice.
- Always keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent the vehicle's fuel line from freezing.
- Dress warmly for the weather—dress in layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing in anticipation of unexpected winter weather emergencies.
- Make sure someone is aware of your travel route.
- Always carry an emergency car care kit that contains jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, a small ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food and a first aid kit.
- Always carry a cell phone.
- Always wear a safety belt.
Kentucky
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have trees reported down across a large area of Calloway County at the following locations:
- KY 732 in the eastern portion of the county
- KY 1836 in NW portion
- Water Over Road
- KY 121 near New Concord
- US 641 at about the 2 to 4mm
- KY 299 at 0 to 2mm
- KY 783 between KY 94 & KY 121
- KY 94 near Lynn Grove Road
Drivers should use appropriate caution across Calloway County.
Accumulating ice has taken down the traffic signal on the US 641 Spur at the intersection with KY 58 in Marshall County. This is the signal just off the Purchase Parkway at Benton. The intersection is temporarily closed. KYTC personnel are on site with police and other emergency agencies at this time attempting to safely dismantle the signal rigging to allow the roadway to reopen. The intersection will function as 4-Way Stop with temporary signage until permanent repairs can be made after weather clears.
From about 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Kentucky State Police troopers from Post 2 responded to six collisions and several slide-offs.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are rolling out to treat trouble spots in Graves and Marshall counties, mainly bridges and overpasses at this time. Both counties are reporting freezing rain and sleet.
Other counties are mobilizing.
Safe Patrol reports sleet at various locations along I-24.
Radar indicates a variety of frozen precipitation across our District 1 counties moving northeastward.
Drivers are advised to maintain a high level of awareness for locally changing weather conditions. Freezing rain can accumulate rather quickly to create rapidly changing driving conditions.
When you see ice accumulating in trees or on power lines you should consider stopping at a safe location, according to KYTC.
