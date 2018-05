State education department recognizes Jackson schools

Jackson Senior High School, Jackson R-II School District

Jackson South Elementary School, Jackson R-II School District

Southern Boone High, Southern Boone County R-I School District

Virginia E. George Elementary, Albany R-III School District

Union Star Elementary, Union Star R-II School District

Trenton Senior High, Trenton R-IX School District

Lonedell Elementary, Lonedell R-XIV School District

Thayer Elementary, Waynesville R-VI School District

Freedom Elementary, Waynesville R-VI School District

Wood Elementary, Waynesville R-VI School District

Steelville Elementary, Steelville R-III School District

Logan-Rogersville Primary, Logan Rogersville R-VIII School District

Lebanon Senior High, Lebanon R-III School District

Cold Water Elementary, Hazelwood School District

Reed Elementary, Ladue School District

Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

Jackson Senior High School and Jackson South Elementary School were among Missouri schools recently recognized for achievement by the State.State education officials honored 15 Missouri schools last week as Professional Learning Communities Exemplary Schools for their outstanding performance in implementing the professional learning community process.These schools promote cultures focused on learning with collaborative teams and effectively using data to increase student achievement.The 2013-14 Exemplary Schools Award recipients are:Recipients were honored by the Department at the 2014 Powerful Learning Conference, held Jan. 27-28.More than 1,250 educators from across the state attended the conference.Mary Ann Burns, Director of School Improvement Initiatives, presented the awards.“The Exemplary Schools Award is unique in that it not only honors the school, but also the educators for their commitment to creating a collaborative environment focused on improved outcomes for all students,” said Margie Vandeven, Deputy Commissioner of Learning Services. "This committed focus will help drive Missouri into the Top 10 by 20."The Top 10 by 20 calls for Missouri to rank in the top 10 performing states in education by the year 2020.The Missouri Professional Learning Communities Project began during the 2003-04 school year.More information can be found at dese.mo.gov/divteachqual/sii/prolearning/