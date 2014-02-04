State education department recognizes Jackson schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

State education department recognizes Jackson schools

(KFVS) - Jackson Senior High School and Jackson South Elementary School were among Missouri schools recently recognized for achievement by the State.

State education officials honored 15 Missouri schools last week as Professional Learning Communities Exemplary Schools for their outstanding performance in implementing the professional learning community process.

These schools promote cultures focused on learning with collaborative teams and effectively using data to increase student achievement.

The 2013-14 Exemplary Schools Award recipients are:

  • Jackson Senior High School, Jackson R-II School District
  • Jackson South Elementary School, Jackson R-II School District
  • Southern Boone High, Southern Boone County R-I School District
  • Virginia E. George Elementary, Albany R-III School District
  • Union Star Elementary, Union Star R-II School District
  • Trenton Senior High, Trenton R-IX School District
  • Lonedell Elementary, Lonedell R-XIV School District
  • Thayer Elementary, Waynesville R-VI School District
  • Freedom Elementary, Waynesville R-VI School District
  • Wood Elementary, Waynesville R-VI School District
  • Steelville Elementary, Steelville R-III School District
  • Logan-Rogersville Primary, Logan Rogersville R-VIII School District
  • Lebanon Senior High, Lebanon R-III School District
  • Cold Water Elementary, Hazelwood School District
  • Reed Elementary, Ladue School District
Recipients were honored by the Department at the 2014 Powerful Learning Conference, held Jan. 27-28.

More than 1,250 educators from across the state attended the conference.

Mary Ann Burns, Director of School Improvement Initiatives, presented the awards.

“The Exemplary Schools Award is unique in that it not only honors the school, but also the educators for their commitment to creating a collaborative environment focused on improved outcomes for all students,” said Margie Vandeven, Deputy Commissioner of Learning Services. "This committed focus will help drive Missouri into the Top 10 by 20."

The Top 10 by 20 calls for Missouri to rank in the top 10 performing states in education by the year 2020.

The Missouri Professional Learning Communities Project began during the 2003-04 school year.

More information can be found at dese.mo.gov/divteachqual/sii/prolearning/.

