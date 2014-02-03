Westbound I-24 open again after deadly semi crash

Westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are back open Tuesday morning after a deadly semi crash.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened at the 21 mile marker around 10:45 Monday night.

Garry D. Brown, 61, of Calvert City, was killed after his semi left the road, went into a ditch and hit an embankment. Brown's vehicle then came to rest on a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.



According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, all lanes of westbound I-24 were back open and traffic is flowing by 6:30 Tuesday morning.



