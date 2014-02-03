Heartland Hero: Dacota Carter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Hero: Dacota Carter

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - At birth, Dacota Carter was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus and Amniotic Band Syndrome. He was also born with clubfeet and a cleft lip. His cleft lip has been repaired.

At the age 3, he was diagnosed with Epilepsy, having four different types of seizures.

At the age 9, he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and Severe Scoliosis.

This story takes here to Scott County where inside 10-year-old Dacota enjoys being a kid.

“I have 8 grandchildren and he’s probably my favorite one,” Karen Campbell, grandmother of Dacota, said.

There’s a reason Campbell says that.

“He did a lot of stuff they said he would never do,” Campbell said.

The first time was just hours after being born.

“He was on a helicopter headed to Children’s and they didn’t know if he was going to make it or not,” Campbell said.

“Oh they told us he wasn’t going to make it past two days,” Tiffany Carter, Dacota’s mother, said.

Two days turned into 10 years and counting.

“They said he would never suck a bottle and say words,” Campbell said.

“They also told us he’s going to be a vegetable his whole life but he’s proved that wrong,” Carter said.

Dacota still makes frequent trips to St. Louis for checkups. He has a teacher and therapist come to his home. Both say they are amazed by what he’s been through and what he’s able to do.

