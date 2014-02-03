Crews see shortages in winter weather supplies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews see shortages in winter weather supplies

With six more weeks of winter still to go, Heartland counties are nervously watching their budgets and supplies grow smaller and smaller.

Like many southern Illinois counties, the Pulaski County highway department is doing its best to stay out of the red while still keeping roads clear.

The Pulaski County highway department says they're down to their last few piles of salt, just enough to fill four truck beds.

And with more winter weather in the forecast, they are struggling to keep up.

Snow, ice and county roads make for a bumpy ride sitting shotgun in a snow plow.

"This road we worked on it last night until about midnight," said operator Bill Britton.

But while the piles of snow get higher and higher in Pulaski County, the salt piles are disappearing.

"That would be enough to do four trucks, one scoop each," Britton said.

Less than 50 tons of salt is how much crews have left to use in order to maintain nearly 400 miles of roads.

"We won't be able to clear the roads like we have been normally, and that's what you run into," said Britton.

But the county has faced this problem before.

When there's no more salt, crews lay down cinders, which create better traction for drivers, but doesn't help melt the snow and ice.

This translates to more hours in the truck.

"The longer we have to stay out there, the longer the trucks have to run, the more diesel fuel you have to use, the more man hours you have to be out there, so it's just a vicious cycle all the way around," Britton said.

The county has already had $50,000 cut from their budget for 2014.

Problems most Illinois counties are facing.

"I get a little nervous when I run out of salt and cinders, plus that makes the truck lighter and it doesn't get as good of traction; as long as you keep the trucks loaded you get good traction that way," Britton said.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

Powered by Frankly