Suspect in custody after bank robbery investigation in Carbondale

On Monday shortly after 4:20 p.m., the Carbondale Police Department responded to SIU Credit Union at 1217 West Main Street for a bank robbery.



According to Carbondale Police, a white male went into the bank and demanded money.



Around 8 p.m., officers took into custody a suspect in connection to the bank robbery. Police say charges are pending against the suspect. No other subjects are being sought right now. The investigation is continuing.

Police say the suspect did not display a weapon during the robbery.The investigation continues.Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).