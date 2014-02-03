New assisted living center location in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New assisted living center location in Cape Girardeau

A new assisted living center will soon be open in Cape Girardeau.

The new Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau building at 365 Broadview Street will open to the public for the first time on Feb. 23.

The facility will hold its grand opening celebration from 2 -6 p.m.

They will offer tours, a chance to meet facility management, hors d’oeuvres, live music and giveaways.

The center's former location was on 2852 Independence Street and it  will serve patients in need of physical, occupational and speech therapies, as well as 24-hour skilled nursing care.

“The new facility is great news for our community but most importantly, our residents and those that need our services,” said Todd Norhton, executive director.

The new 75,000-square-foot building will be licensed for 120 beds, including 70 private and 25 semiprivate rooms.

