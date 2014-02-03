Reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' man

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

A reward is being offered for a man considered armed and dangerous in Jefferson County.Jefferson County Crime Stoppers is officer a reward for information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Darrain Donell Bowdry aka "Ricco."Bowdry is wanted for aggravated discharged of a firearm and possession of weapon by a felon.He is described as a black male about 5'6".Call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or the Jefferson County Crime Stoppers tips line at 618-242-8477 if you have information about Bowdry. All calls are anonymous.Bowdry is considered armed and dangerous.