Reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' man

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Darrain Donell Bowdry aka "Ricco" (Source: Mt. Vernon Police Dept.) Darrain Donell Bowdry aka "Ricco" (Source: Mt. Vernon Police Dept.)
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - A reward is being offered for a man considered armed and dangerous in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Crime Stoppers is officer a reward for information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Darrain Donell Bowdry aka "Ricco."

Bowdry is wanted for aggravated discharged of a firearm and possession of weapon by a felon.

He is described as a black male about 5'6".

Call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or the Jefferson County Crime Stoppers tips line at 618-242-8477 if you have information about Bowdry. All calls are anonymous.

Bowdry is considered armed and dangerous.

