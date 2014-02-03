Stolen property from Illinois found in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stolen property from Illinois found in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department have recovered stolen property from a location in southern Illinois.

One suspect is in custody pending the filing of formal charges.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the items were stolen from three locations in the city limits of Cape Girardeau. 

Detectives are working to identify all of the victims and return the property to their owners.

Police say several suspects have been identified and detectives are working toward obtaining arrest warrants in regards to the stolen property and burglaries. 

Officers are also investigating the possibility of other victims of burglaries in Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County.

The investigation continues.

