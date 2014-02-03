Paducah woman faces 34 counts of prescription fraud - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah woman faces 34 counts of prescription fraud

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah woman faces a number of charges after police caught her posing as a dentist office employee to obtain pain killers.

Magan McGrew, 26, of Paducah was charged with 34 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or false statement.

Police say a pharmacist realized she had several prescriptions for controlled substances written by the same dentist.

The pharmacist called the Paducah Police Department's prescription drug investigator.

The detective ran a computer check and found that a local dentist allegedly wrote several prescriptions for McGrew on one day, then several more prescriptions the next. The prescriptions had been filled at a number of local pharmacies.

The pharmacist told police that a woman identifying herself as an employee of the dentist's office had called in another prescription for hydrocodone for McGrew.

Tolliver set up surveillance at the pharmacy and stopped McGrew's car on the parking lot as she tried to pick up the drugs.

McGrew came to the police department and was interviewed. She admitted having called in the prescriptions, using the credentials of a local dentist for whom she formerly worked. She said she used the name of a former co-worker, who still works at the dentist's office.

McGrew was indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury on 34 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or false statement.

Tolliver was booked her into McCracken County Regional Jail.

