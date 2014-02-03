3 injured in McCracken County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 injured in McCracken County crash

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Three people were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in McCracken County.

It happened at the intersection of US 68 and I-24 Exit 16 around 2:25 p.m.

Debra Ball, 26, of Benton, Ky. was driving a 2000 Chrysler Sebring eastbound when she tried to stop at the stop sign at the Exit 16 crossover and US 68.

Ball’s vehicle slid on the the slippery surface road and struck a 2009 Dodge Journey driven by 59-year-old Keith Haire of Benton, Ky.

Brenda Haire, 57, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Haire was southbound on US68 when Ball’s car hit his.

All three were taken to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Reidland Farley Fire Department, Mercy EMS and Stinnet’s Towing all assisted at the scene.

The roadway was partially blocked for about 30 minutes.

