2.6 magnitude earthquake near Potosi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2.6 magnitude earthquake near Potosi

The quake was measured at 2.6 on the helicorder (Source: CERI) The quake was measured at 2.6 on the helicorder (Source: CERI)
POTOSI, MO (KFVS) - The US Geological Survey is reporting a 2.6 magnitude earthquake in Missouri on Monday around 2:30 p.m.

It was centered 12 miles northwest of Potosi and 31 miles WSW of Festus, Missouri.

No word on if it caused any damage.

