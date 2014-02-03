More winter weather - Road conditions - 50 envelopes of heroin

Good afternoon to you. I hope you've had safe travels today after yesterday's winter weather. Bob Reeves says another round of winter weather is coming tomorrow. A winter story warning, watch and advisory is posted for most of the Heartland. Be sure to watch Heartland News tonight for the latest from Bob . Download our StormTeam Weather app. Just search for "KFVS" in your app store.Roads were still slick this morning as commuters drove to work. Be sure to check road conditions before you leave to go home today. kfvs12.com/roadconditions Several events and businesses were closed today because of the weather. Find the list here The winter weather this year so far has cost the Illinois Department of Transportation in southern Illinois 2.5 times the average for an entire winter season! Allison Twaits tells us about one county struggling to get more salt on Heartland News at Six.Kadee Brosseau has been driving around southeast Missouri to look at the roads today and gives us an update on Heartland News at Five and Six.

How did you find out you or your kid was out of school today? Probably not like this, but you may wish you were notified this way. A principal and drama teacher got very creative in their recorded phone call to parents. Look for any school closings tomorrow on kfvs12.com/schoolclosings or on the rotating banner in the news mobile app.



We've received some beautiful pictures from the snow.

The search continues for a southern Illinois woman missing since December 2013.

Police investigating the death of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman have found close to 50 envelopes of heroin in his Manhattan apartment, according to two law enforcement sources. On Wednesday, the Broadway community will pay tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman by dimming its lights at 7:45 for one minute.

Officials with the Mayfield-Graves County Needline and Food Pantry report an increase in families requesting help with utility, medical emergencies and food in 2013.

Christy HendricksDigital Content Director