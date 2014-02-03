Hardin County woman now missing for 2 months - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hardin County woman now missing for 2 months

HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The search continues for a southern Illinois woman missing since December 2013.

Chrissy Williams, 39, was reported missing two months ago.

Williams was last seen in Rosiclaire, Illinois on December 2.   Family and deputies continue to search.

According to Hardin County Sheriff's Department, no new leads or developments have surfaced at this point.  However they still are tracking down any and all tips.

One of those tips was that Williams was seen in California, but it ended up not being her. 

Every weekend deputies and search crews walk the banks of the Ohio River in search of Williams or anything that might lead to her location. 

The Hardin County Sheriff Office says they are also waiting on the river to fall more so they can search on a boat using sonar equipment. 

Chrissy Williams' family also have crews they are working with out of Kentucky. 

If anyone has any information about William's whereabouts, call Hardin County Sheriff's Office at (618) 287-2271. 

