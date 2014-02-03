Cadiz woman hurt in Caldwell County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cadiz woman hurt in Caldwell County crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police investigated an injury crash on Interstate 24, at approximately the 55 mile-marker.

State police say it happened just before 11:35 a.m. on Monday.

According to state police, an investigation showed Deborah Vetzel, 54 of Cadiz, Kentucky was driving a Dodge Dakota eastbound on I-24.  As she tried to pass a tractor-trailer that was in the travel lane, her vehicle hit a patch of ice in the passing lane causing her to lose control.

The vehicle exited then went into the median, spun around and overturned. 
The vehicle came to rest on its top in the median.

 Vetzel was taken by ambulance to the Trigg County Hospital for treatment.

She was wearing a seatbelt and there were no passengers involved.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

