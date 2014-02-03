Carbondale police continue search for shooting suspect

It was shortly before noon on Monday, Jan. 27 when Carbondale police were called the Rebound School at 205 North Oakland.

The Carbondale Police Department is still searching for a man they say is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting near a school late last month.



Omari A. Tinsley is the primary suspect of the aggravated battery with a firearm incident in the 200 block of North Oakland on January 27. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Tinsley, charging him with attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The bond on the warrant has been set at $500,000.



A current photograph of Tinsley was known to have worn his hair in dread locks as seen in the attached photograph, but police say Tinsley could have cut his hair to a short buzz cut.



Anyone with information on Tinsley's location should immediately contact the Carbondale Police Department, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say a group of students were involved in an argument in the parking lot of the school during their lunch break.

Police say one of the students pulled out a handgun and shot an adult man who was later identified as a father of one of the students at the school. Police say the wound is potentially life-threatening.

"That's very frightening that's all I cay say," Sharon Pope said. "This neighborhood used to be such a safe family environment. And it's just not that way anymore."

"It draws concern because you hear about these incidents all most every week. And my child is a student here," Sharifa Stewart said. "You know when you send your children to school you just want them to come home safe. Bottom line I don't care what it is. And we need better security measures. The unfortunate part is they don't check backpacks here at the school or anything."

Standard school protocol was followed by Carbondale High School, the Rebound Facility and at the main campus. They were placed on lock down until it was determined no other students were endangered.

Carbondale High School Superintendent Stephen Murphy says it happened during the school's open campus lunch time.

Rebound is a program through Carbondale Community High School that helps those 16 years or older to get their high school diploma or prepare for the GED. The program is for those who have previously dropped out of high school or current high school students who have failed classes.



The investigation into this incident is ongoing.



Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).



