Mayfield-Graves Co. Needline & food pantry sees increase in requests

Officials with the Mayfield-Graves County Needline and Food Pantry report an increase in families requesting help with utility, medical emergencies and food in 2013.



The Needline assisted 578 local households with utility, medical and other emergencies compared to 493 the previous year, according to Director Jackie Herndon- a 17 percent increase.



The director says the pantry provided groceries for 3,856 households, compared to 3,659 in 2012- a five percent increase.



According to a news release, 15,424 bags of groceries and some hygiene supplies were distributed by the food pantry in 2013, according to Herndon.



Families are eligible for help every two months if they meet income guidelines. The highest number of food requests occurred in October with 434 families served.



"These numbers illustrate the on-going and increasing needs in our community," Herndon said. "Because our non-profit organization relies on community support for its very existence, we felt the need to share this information and to thank all those who generously give of their time, money and talents to help us help others."



The Needline and Food Pantry is located at 424 South 9th Street in Mayfield and is open Monday through Thursday, except for major holidays during extreme weather.



