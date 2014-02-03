Mayfield-Graves Co. Needline & food pantry sees increase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield-Graves Co. Needline & food pantry sees increase in requests

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

Officials with the Mayfield-Graves County Needline and Food Pantry report an increase in families requesting help with utility, medical emergencies and food in 2013.

The Needline assisted 578 local households with utility, medical and other emergencies compared to 493 the previous year, according to Director Jackie Herndon- a 17 percent increase.

The director says the pantry provided groceries for 3,856 households, compared to 3,659 in 2012- a five percent increase.

According to a news release, 15,424 bags of groceries and some hygiene supplies were distributed by the food pantry in 2013, according to  Herndon.

Families are eligible for help every two months if they meet income guidelines. The highest number of food requests occurred in October with 434 families served.

"These numbers illustrate the on-going and increasing needs in our community," Herndon said. "Because our non-profit organization relies on community support for its very existence, we felt the need to share this information and to thank all those who generously give of their time, money and talents to help us help others."

The Needline and Food Pantry is located at 424 South 9th Street in Mayfield and is open Monday through Thursday, except for major holidays during extreme weather.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly