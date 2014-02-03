Carbondale police investigating after victim shot in leg - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale police investigating after victim shot in leg

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

 

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating after a person was shot in the leg.

Police responded to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale around 7:40 p.m. Sunday to a report of a gunshot victim. During the investigation, officers learned that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and exact location remain under investigation.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

