Carbondale police investigating after victim shot in leg

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating after a person was shot in the leg.

Police responded to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale around 7:40 p.m. Sunday to a report of a gunshot victim. During the investigation, officers learned that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and exact location remain under investigation.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

