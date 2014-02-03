Johnston City woman injured after hitting utility pole, knocking out power

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

A Johnston City woman was taken to the hospital after she crashed into a utility pole and caused a power outage in Williamson County.Melissa S. Stein, 32, of Johnston City was charged with improper lane usage after the Illinois State Police say she ran off the road and struck a utility pole.Stein's Hyundai was southbound on Illinois Route 37 near Curie Lane when Stein says she swerved to avoid hitting an unknown vehicle that had stopped in the road around 8:38 a.m. Monday. Her vehicle left the right side of the road, struck a utility pole, and knocked it over.Southeastern Illinois Electric Coop's electric service was restores after a brief outage.Stein was taken to Herrin Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.