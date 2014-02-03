Johnston City woman injured after hitting utility pole, knocking - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Johnston City woman injured after hitting utility pole, knocking out power

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Johnston City woman was taken to the hospital after she crashed into a utility pole and caused a power outage in Williamson County.

Melissa S. Stein, 32, of Johnston City was charged with improper lane usage after the Illinois State Police say she ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

Stein's Hyundai was southbound on Illinois Route 37 near Curie Lane when Stein says she swerved to avoid hitting an unknown vehicle that had stopped in the road around 8:38 a.m. Monday. Her vehicle left the right side of the road, struck a utility pole, and knocked it over.

Southeastern Illinois Electric Coop's electric service was restores after a brief outage.

Stein was taken to Herrin Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

