Driver facing multiple charges after Williamson County crash

Driver facing multiple charges after Williamson County crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Johnston City woman is facing multiple charges after a Williamson County crash Sunday night.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Illinois Route 37 at Reservoir Road.

Stefany J. Webb, 33, was driving north and ran off the road and hit a culvert and a dirt embankment before stopping in a ditch.

Webb suffered serious injuries and was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center and was later taken to a St. Louis-area hospital.

Officials charged Webb with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to wear seatbelt, improper lane usage, expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

