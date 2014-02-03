Crews on scene of fire at Malden business

Crews are still on the scene of a business fire in Malden.



According to the Malden Police Chief, the fire was at J & W Collections and is believed to be out at this time.

The cause of the fire appears to be electric.



The business is located at 113 S Madison, near Malden City Hall in the downtown district.

