Snow/ice cause slick conditions - Big Game in NJ - Man dies in overnight crash

Snow in Goreville, IL (Source: cNews)
Josh will have highlights of the big game!
A Benton, KY man was killed in a crash overnight.
Coming up tonight on Heartland News:

Snow and icy conditions have caused troopers to work weather related crashes and slide offs  in the Heartland.  Join Mollie Lair, Kadee Brosseau and Arnold Wyrick for team coverage.

Viewers sent in pictures of February snow in the Heartland! Send your pictures tocnews@kfvs12.com.

This is an unofficial list of churches and business events that have canceled for Sunday, February 2 due to weather.

Here are the latest weather related school closings for Monday that we've received.

Josh Frydman will have highlights of the big game in New Jersey tonight in Heartland Sports.

Shocking news out of New York, Academy Award-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in his apartment Sunday.

If Gov. Pat Quinn sees Illinois as a state on the rise, the Republicans seeking to oust him view it far differently.

Graves County deputies responded to an assault complaint on Lumber Road in Mayfield on Saturday.

A single vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Benton, Kentucky man.

The Federal Government is plotting the future of the Ozark Scenic National Riverways in Missouri.

