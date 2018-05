Mayfield woman accused of burglary

Graves County deputies responded to an assault complaint on Lumber Road in Mayfield on Saturday.Deputies say that Tonya Oakley, 51 of Mayfield, had went inside a neighbor’s home uninvited and assaulted her.Deputies took statements from witnesses and arrested Oakley on charges of burglary 2degree.She was booked into the Graves County Detention Center.The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police and Mayfield-Graves County EMS.