Icy conditions close Dorena-Hickman Ferry

ice on the Kentucky landing provided by a harbor tug at Hickman (Source: KYTC)

According to Kentucky transportation officials, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain closed until further notice. That is due to a winter mix of precipitation that has iced over the landings on both sides of the river.

Capt. Ed Floyd says it will likely take a day or two of above freezing weather to clear ice from the landings.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.