Snow causes slick roads, crashes in the Heartland

Plow truck tipped over on Route A near New Hamburg (Source: Kyler Gettings)

The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E was reporting crashes in southeast Missouri due to icy roads. Three MoDOT plow trucks tipped over due to icy conditions as well.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said around 9 p.m. that all roadways in southeast Missouri were snow covered.

Troopers say Troop E officers worked a number of weather related incidents with most of them in the eastern and southeastern parts of Troop E.



Mo. Highway Patrol reports

As of 8:45 a.m. Monday:

Butler County - US 67 partly covered - secondary roadways snow and ice covered

Bollinger County - MO 34 partly covered - secondary roadways snow and ice covered

Cape Girardeau County - I-55 partly covered - secondary roadways snow and ice covered

Dunklin County - primary and secondary roadways snow and ice covered

Iron County - roadways near normal

Madison County - US 67 near normal - secondary roadways partly covered

Mississippi County - primary and secondary roadways snow and ice covered

New Madrid County - primary and secondary roadways snow and ice covered

Pemiscot County - primary and secondary roadways snow and ice covered

Ripley County - primary and secondary roadways snow and ice covered

Scott County - primary and secondary roadways snow and ice covered

Stoddard County - primary and secondary roadways snow and ice covered

Wayne County - US 67 partly covered - secondary roadways snow and ice covered

Mt. Auburn in Cape Girardeau had to be closed from Themis St. to Westfield because of a number of crashes due very slick conditions, according to Cape Girardeau Police. They say no reported serious injuries were reported. Officer Darin Hickey says it opened back to traffic around 4 p.m. Sunday.



KYTC reports

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi truck hauling ice cream overturned on US 60 in Ballard County near mile marker 13 around 11:30 Sunday night. One lane is now open to traffic, but there is no detour because side roads are snow covered.



As of 6 a.m. Monday:



Travel remains difficult across most of the region.

Crews are making some headway on "A" Snow Priority Routes as the snow has stopped or trailed off to flurries at most locations.

Public is urged to avoid unnecessary travel as many "B" and "C" Snow Priority Routes are snow covered.

All counties still plowing and treating. All contract trucks being utilized. Crews are making progress on A routes.



Plowing & treating: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Trigg

In District 2: Snow has ended in most counties with a band of light snow showers in spotty locations moving through. Parkway conditions have improved a little across the district. Crews are making some headway now that the snow has let up.

Plowing & treating: Caldwell, Christian, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union, Webster

Slick spots reported pretty much all over western Ky. Sleet was reported along Tennessee border in Graves, Calloway and Trigg.

Crews are rolling across a wide swath of the state Monday morning. In most areas, crews are treating roadways. In central and northeastern Kentucky, crews are plowing roads and treating problem spots.

The KYTC reminds drivers to:

Exercise greater caution when driving and slow down.

Be prepared for slick conditions.

Give a wide berth to snow plows and other heavy highway equipment.

Eliminate distractions while behind the wheel.

Ballard County, Ky. Emergency management wants to urge residents to not to be traveling on roads unless absolutely necessary, as road conditions are extremely hazardous.

With the recent snow, ice and extremely low temperatures, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) is requesting travelers to look for potentially stranded drivers. If you see or suspect that someone is stranded, please call 911 or contact the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.

KSP asks citizens to refrain from contacting local posts about current road conditions. Instead they should call 1-866-737-3767 (#511 from cellular phone) or utilize www.511.ky.gov

The cabinet’s SAFE Patrol is available to assist drivers whose vehicles become disabled on Kentucky interstates and parkways. For SAFE Patrol assistance, call 511 or toll-free at 1-877-FOR-KYTC (1-877-367-5982).

Illinois



As of 11 a.m. Monday, IDOT is reporting Interstates are still semi covered with snow and ice. On I-24, from the Kentucky line to I-57, it is reported 25 percent snow and ice covered. On I-57, from the Missouri line to Mount Vernon is reported to be 50 percent covered at this time.





Other crash reports



Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, McCracken County deputies responded to an injury crash in the median to I24E, near the 10 mile marker.

Crash investigators say Penny Free, 63, of Paducah, was traveling eastbound on I-24E with her 5 year old granddaughter.

Due to the inclement weather, Free lost control of her Buick Roadmaster, causing her to spin around and strike a semi-truck traveling behind her, driven by Clyde Tatum, 54, of Detroit, MI.

Both vehicles ended up in the median of I24.

One lane of traffic was closed down for approximately 45 minutes while the semi-truck was pulled from the median.

Free was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries..

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mercy EMS and Reidland Fire Department.

Keith Gentry with MoDOT says no one was hurt when a plow truck tipped over on Route A near New Hamburg. He says three MoDOT trucks have tipped over due to black ice and slick conditions. No one was inured in the tip overs.

Sunday morning



According to Corporal Parrot, secondary roads and some of the primary roads in Iron, Madison, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties were covered in black ice Sunday morning.



Troop E officers were working crashes due to ice in Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties.



MoDot trucks had some problems with black ice in the Heartland, namely Bollinger and Cape Girardeau County.



Online: Travel and Road information



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

