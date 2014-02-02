Benton man dies after car hydroplanes off road, hits tree - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benton man dies after car hydroplanes off road, hits tree

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A single vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Benton, Kentucky man.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Joshua L. Shelbourne, 27, of Benton was driving his car when it hydroplaned, left the road and hit a tree. It happened on US 641 near KY 1422 (Tatumsville Highway).

Shelbourne was taken to Marshall County hospital by EMS after being extricated from the car.

He died from his injuries at the hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Gilbertsville Fire and Marshall County EMS assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly