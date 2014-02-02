Benton man dies after car hydroplanes off road, hits tree

A single vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Benton, Kentucky man.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Joshua L. Shelbourne, 27, of Benton was driving his car when it hydroplaned, left the road and hit a tree. It happened on US 641 near KY 1422 (Tatumsville Highway).

Shelbourne was taken to Marshall County hospital by EMS after being extricated from the car.

He died from his injuries at the hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Gilbertsville Fire and Marshall County EMS assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.