Event, business cancellations due to winter weather

This is an unofficial list of business and/or events that have canceled due to inclement weather: Email news@kfvs12.com to report a closure.



Missouri



The Boekerton Baptist Church in Portageville, Mo. will not have service Sunday, Feb. 9.



The Saturday administration of the ACT, scheduled to be given at Twin Rivers High School, has been canceled due to inclement weather. The rescheduled date will be posted at www.actstudent.org as soon as it is set.



The ACT Exam scheduled for Saturday at Scott City R-1 High School has been posted and will be rescheduled for a later time this month.



The free property and rent tax clinic at Gideon City Hall in Mo. is rescheduled from Tuesday, Feb. 11 to Thursday, Feb. 20.



Due to Southeast Missouri State University's Campus being closed Friday, the Cape Chamber's First Friday Coffee is being postponed to Friday, February 14. First Friday Coffee is held at the Show Me Center at 1333 Sprigg Street. The doors open at 7 a.m. with continental breakfast and the program begins at 7:40 a.m.



The Bollinger County Farmers Market meeting which was scheduled for Thursday night has been rescheduled for February 20 at 6:30 p.m.. at the Marble Hill Methodist Church.



The University School For Young Children is closed until Monday; this is the child care center at Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau.



Sunday night Bingo at the VFW Hall in Scott City on Feb. 9 is canceled.



The Tallapoosa Baptist Church has postponed its food pantry until Wednesday, Feb. 12.



Southeast Missouri State University's main campus in Cape Girardeau, its regional campuses in Sikeston, Malden and Kennett, Mo., and the Perryville Higher Education Center will be closed through the rest of the week.



Illinois



UMC Equality, Ill., UMC Ridgway, UMC Wesley Chapel Eldorado will not have church Sunday, Feb. 9.



Jackson County Board Legislative committee meeting canceled and rescheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. at 1001 Walnut St. in Murphysboro.



The training session on legal issues related to Illinois' new Concealed Carry law at the Williamson County Sheriff's Department will be postponed. It was initially scheduled for Tuesday, February 4. It will be postponed until Tuesday, February 18 due to the possibility of inclement weather. People who pre-registered for the class on February 4 will automatically be pre-registered for February 18. Due to impending weather, Wednesday's WYSE contest scheduled to be held at Rend Lake College has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2014.



Artstarts' Bring Your Own Brush (Paint Your Pet) painting canceled, Feb. 5, and rescheduled for Wed., Feb. 12 at 6.



Kentucky



Farmington Elementary School has moved its Valentines' dance, open to students throughout the district, from Friday, Feb. 7 to Friday, Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Graves County High School originally had scheduled homecoming for the basketball game Friday night, Feb. 7. While the games will be played and the chili supper will be held, the homecoming dance has been canceled. The homecoming festivities have been moved to Monday night's games at the Eagles' Nest with Paducah Tilghman.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

