Redhawks fall on last-second three at Eastern Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Glenn Cosey drilled a last-second 3-pointer to give Eastern Kentucky a 79-78 come-from-behind win over Southeast Missouri State Saturday night.
The Colonels led at the half, 44-37, but Southeast Missouri State started the second with a 26-10 spurt to take a 63-54 lead with under eight minutes to play. Eastern Kentucky used a 10-2 run to make it 72-70 with 2:13 left.
Tyler Stone's two free throws gave the Redhawks a 74-70 lead, but Marcus Lewis dunked with 2:04 left and Cosey hit a pair of free throws to knot the score, 76-76 with 26 seconds left. Stone had a tip-in with seven seconds left.
Southeast Missouri (12-11, 3-6 Ohio Valley), which now has a six-game losing streak at Richmond, got a career-high 32 points from Jarekious Bradley. Tyler Stone added 15.
Cosey and Corey Walden each scored 20 points to lead Eastern Kentucky (16-7, 7-3), with Lewis adding 12.
Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.