'Polar Plunge' raises money for Special Olympics

Folks in Cape Girardeau County went freezing for a good reason on Saturday.



More than 250 participated in the eighth annual Polar Plunge Saturday at Trail of Tears State Park at Lake Boutin.



As of Saturday evening, $45,000 was raised for Special Olympics, and that number is still growing, according to Penny Williams, Director of the event.



