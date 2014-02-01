Breakfast honors Civil War general, raises money for museum - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Breakfast honors Civil War general, raises money for museum

In Murphysboro, the 25th annual breakfast honoring General John A Logan was held Saturday morning.

Every year, on the first weekend in February the community gathers for the fundraiser with proceeds towards the John A Logan Museum.

Plus, it helps to educate kids about a southern Illinois Civil War hero.

"It raises money for us to work with school children, said Mike Jones, Director of the John A. Logan Museum." And that's the secret of getting history passed on. It's to get kids interested history. So we try to get it down to where we tell the story of these people's lives."

General John A Logan is not only one of the most noted general's to fight in the American Civil War, he's also known as the father of Memorial Day.

