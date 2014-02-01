Truck hauling hay crashes in Makanda blocking traffic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Truck hauling hay crashes in Makanda blocking traffic

(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) - Deputies say the driver of a truck hauling hay was injured after his truck crashed on Saturday morning in Makanda, Illinois.

According to he Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the driver was northbound on Highway 51 approaching South Illinois Avenue when the truck left the northbound lane.

The truck entered the southbound lane and left the road.

The truck then went down an embankment coming to a rest on top of a concrete culvert.

Hay bales were thrown from the trailer and block traffic.

Deputies say the driver wasn't injured.

A tow company and tractors helped to remove the hay from the road.

