Michigan State student, 20, dies after shooting

Michigan State student, 20, dies after shooting

 

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A 20-year-old Michigan State University student has died after he and another student were shot in their apartment near the school's campus.
    
East Lansing police say Dominique Nolff was pronounced dead at 9:23 a.m. Saturday from multiple gunshot wounds.
    
The second shooting victim, also 20, has been treated and released from a hospital.
    
Officers were called about 8:50 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting at the Cedar Village apartment complex. Nolff and the other student were found inside one of the apartments.
    
Nolff was from Middleville. The other victim is a Grand Haven resident.
    
East Lansing police say the suspect being sought was believed to be in his 20s and that the shooting "does not appear to be a random act."

