Camp Fundamental in Cairo teaches kids basketball and more

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Coordinator and Coach Danny Brown teaches students the fundamentals of basketball along with other coaches. Coordinator and Coach Danny Brown teaches students the fundamentals of basketball along with other coaches.
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Children in Cairo, Illinois are getting an education inside and outside of the classroom.

Camp Fundamental is a new basketball program geared towards 3rd to 5th grade students. They learn basketball skills as well as the dangers of bullying and drugs.

It is a volunteer based program started by the Cairo Elementary Principal and Danny Brown. It also offers exercise, healthy eating habits and learning respect.

 But, there is a catch, the students have to agree to spread the word about the dangers of bullying, drugs and violence.

Students have to keep their grades up to participate in the program.

Brown says that with all the violence and drugs in schools around the country, the kids need to learn respect for others early in life. Brown also says he has already seen progress with the students inside and outside the classroom.

At the end of the program, the kids will have basketball game featuring all the students.  

