Emergency storm siren 'inadvertently activated' in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Emergency storm siren 'inadvertently activated' in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, the emergency storm siren for the City of Carbondale was "inadvertently activated," according to the City in a news release.

Officials say there was no threat of severe weather.

"Well, we were terrified," said Sheila Collumbo of Carbondale. "It was five in the morning and our grandson was spending the night, and he was in the bed with us. And because of the weather conditions changing. And, we've never known them to go off at five in the morning. We have a basement, so we high-tailed it down to the basement."

Some didn't even hear it.

"No, nothing," said Sharon Reyes, of Carbondale. "We were sound asleep and didn't hear a word. I have two dogs and they didn't even bark or do anything, as well."

The City says they apologize for any inconvenience the false alarm caused.

