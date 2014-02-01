Kennett Plaza Tire building considered total loss after fire

According to Kennett Assistant Fire Chief David Horton, a fire broke out at the Plaza Tire Service building in Kennett around 8:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters were putting out hot-spots on Saturday afternoon.

Plaza Tire Service owner Scott Rhodes says the building is considered a total loss.

Part of a back wall was taken down by firefighters to get to the fire.

Rhodes says the fire started in the office area. When the store manager opened the front door and saw smoke, he got the one customer out of the building.

Wind was a factor in putting out the fire, according to fire crews.

The fire spread to the ceiling and then the bay area catching tires on fire.

Horton said they were battling heavy smoke and fire inside the building. Also, there are over 1,000 tires inside that are on fire, making it tough for fire fighters to extinguish. Horton said they will probably be there fighting the blaze for most of the day.

Rhodes says a temporary business location will be set up at 911 Independence Ave. and it should be ready by Wednesday.

No employees will lose their jobs, according to Rhodes.

The owner says he plans to build on the same location as the old building and the new store should be open in six months.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.