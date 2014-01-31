Kill honored at SIU

A very special football coach for many in the Heartland just received a huge honor.

Coach Jerry Kill was inducted into the Southern Illinois University Hall Of Fame Friday night.

Kill was the head football coach at the university before leaving to take a job at Northern Illinois.

However, he has made national headlines not just for his success on the field but his seizures on the sidelines.

"A lot of things have happened for the good," said Kill. "And, yes it's been national news, and yes my wife and I will do anything we can. I'm going to Washington D.C. and will do anything I can to bring awareness. Because it is a tough situation. For me I'm blessed because, it is a tough situation."

Kill has been seizure free for three months and says he will be able to drive again soon.

On being inducted into the hall of fame, Kill says it's like winning the championship for a coach.