1600 lose power in Franklin County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A power outage in Franklin County caused hundreds to lose power on Friday evening, according to Franklin County EMA. 

As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, there were 1608 outages. At 10:10 p.m. there were 528 outages. And, at 10:30 p.m., only 13 customers were without power.

Officials are projecting a restoration time of 11 p.m. for all areas currently without power in Franklin County.

The sheriff's office says they got the first outage call around 6:45 p.m.

EMA also says to avoid Taylor Road (149 to Rains Rd.) including Number 9 Blacktop due to traffic incident. No word on if this is connected to the outage.

