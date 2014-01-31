Man accused of damaging Mississippi County levee - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of damaging Mississippi County levee

Greg Bugg, Sr. (Source: Miss. Co. SO) Greg Bugg, Sr. (Source: Miss. Co. SO)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Deputies say a Mississippi County man faces property damage charges after damaging a levee.

Greg Wayne Bugg, Sr. was charged with felony first-degree property damage and first-degree trespass.

The investigation started when the Mississippi County sheriff was contacted by the Mississippi County Drainage District about a truck found stuck on top of a reconstructed levee in southern Mississippi County.

During an interview, deputies say Bugg admitted he had driven onto the property, became stuck, and abandoned the truck. Bugg said that he returned day or so later and dug the truck out with a shovel.

Bugg accepted responsibility for the damage he caused, but told officers the majority of the damage was done prior to his arrival.

He was released from custody Friday evening after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

It is estimated to cost $1500 to fix the levee.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly