Man accused of damaging Mississippi County levee

Deputies say a Mississippi County man faces property damage charges after damaging a levee.



Greg Wayne Bugg, Sr. was charged with felony first-degree property damage and first-degree trespass.



The investigation started when the Mississippi County sheriff was contacted by the Mississippi County Drainage District about a truck found stuck on top of a reconstructed levee in southern Mississippi County.



During an interview, deputies say Bugg admitted he had driven onto the property, became stuck, and abandoned the truck. Bugg said that he returned day or so later and dug the truck out with a shovel.



Bugg accepted responsibility for the damage he caused, but told officers the majority of the damage was done prior to his arrival.



He was released from custody Friday evening after posting a $5,000 surety bond.



It is estimated to cost $1500 to fix the levee.



