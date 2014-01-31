SIU coach honored - SNAP fraud - Heartland Hoops - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Coming up on Heartland News:

Laura Wibbenmeyer says light rain continues across much of the area tonight with light freezing drizzle possible in NW counties. Tune in to her full forecast at 10:14.

And, a former SIU football coach is headed for the 'Hall of Fame.'  Hear from coach Jerry Kill tonight at 10.

A former business official with Carterville schools admitted he stole funds from the southern Illinois district. Find out more at 10:03.

Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau was burglarized overnight. We'll have the latest from police.

Answers are few and far between for Sabreliner employees let go earlier this week. Many were at a job fair today in Perryville to apply with the new company.

A Missouri lawmaker wants to crack down on potential food stamp fraud by banning anyone from using snap benefits to purchase energy drinks. Find out more tonight at 9 on Fox23.

Five children were taken to the hospital after a bus crash Friday morning in Jackson County. The bus driver was cited for failing to yield.

A medical examiner says 9 family members lost in a western Kentucky fire died of smoke inhalation.

The long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline cleared a major obstacle toward approval.

It's Friday, and that means Heartland Hoops! Todd Richards will have scores and highlights!

