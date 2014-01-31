Fitness on demand in Sikeston - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fitness on demand in Sikeston

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

We're all busy, so sometimes getting a work out in can be tough. But at the YMCA In Sikeston, you can take a fitness class at the touch of a button, whenever it's best for you.

The YMCA of Southeast Missouri recently launched its fitness on demand system in hopes of helping people get in shape in a comfortable environment.

"Sometimes for a health seeker, coming into a new facility can be somewhat intimidating, and so a system like this can get 'em in and get 'em in an informal group and it will really help 'em get started on the right foot," said Chris Hodgekiss, with YMCA.

The program has 100 different classes that include cardio, strength, cycling, flexibility and dance.

The classes take anywhere from 12 to 59 minutes.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly