Fitness on demand in Sikeston

We're all busy, so sometimes getting a work out in can be tough. But at the YMCA In Sikeston, you can take a fitness class at the touch of a button, whenever it's best for you.

The YMCA of Southeast Missouri recently launched its fitness on demand system in hopes of helping people get in shape in a comfortable environment.

"Sometimes for a health seeker, coming into a new facility can be somewhat intimidating, and so a system like this can get 'em in and get 'em in an informal group and it will really help 'em get started on the right foot," said Chris Hodgekiss, with YMCA.

The program has 100 different classes that include cardio, strength, cycling, flexibility and dance.

The classes take anywhere from 12 to 59 minutes.

