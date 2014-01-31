KYTC to spray brine to pre-treat roads

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to start pre-treating highways in Kentucky's 12 westernmost counties on Sunday in preparation for a potential winter weather event.



KYTC crews in District 1 plan to pre-treat starting about 7:00 a.m., on Sunday and continuing on Monday.



Drivers are asked be alert for trucks spraying brine along area highways.



The brine dries to leave a fine powder on the roads.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.



